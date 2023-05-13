Short Interest in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Rises By 21.7%

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the April 15th total of 13,800,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

NYSE:MFC opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after buying an additional 80,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFC. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

