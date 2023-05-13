Short Interest in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Drops By 16.3%

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.43. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $43.78.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 53.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at National Bankshares

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mildred R. Johnson acquired 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.34 per share, with a total value of $72,717.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,765 shares in the company, valued at $114,305.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,539 shares of company stock valued at $226,735 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

(Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.