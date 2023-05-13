Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Decreases By 20.0%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 11.1% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 0.5 %

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. 3,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,509. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $34.70.

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

