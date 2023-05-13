Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Rises By 28.9%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 790,600 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the April 15th total of 613,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Siyata Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYTA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Siyata Mobile by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 294,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.
