Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Rises By 28.9%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 790,600 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the April 15th total of 613,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Siyata Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYTA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Siyata Mobile by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 294,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Siyata Mobile Trading Up 12.1 %

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ SYTA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,037. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Siyata Mobile has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

Further Reading

