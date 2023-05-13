Short Interest in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Increases By 41.2%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stabilis Solutions by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 102,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Stabilis Solutions Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ SLNG traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.15. 4,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Stabilis Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $58.07 million, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stabilis Solutions ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.