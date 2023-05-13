Short Interest in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Increases By 29.1%

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the April 15th total of 46,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller purchased 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at $493,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller acquired 5,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $120,853.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $309,274.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,031 shares of company stock worth $409,682 over the last ninety days. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Summit Financial Group Stock Down 2.1 %
SMMF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $224.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.39. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $30.83.
Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.74%.
Summit Financial Group Company Profile
Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.
