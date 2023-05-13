Short Interest in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Grows By 37.8%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the April 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUNW has been the subject of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sunworks in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sunworks from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Sunworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Price Performance

NASDAQ SUNW traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sunworks has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.86.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. Equities analysts expect that Sunworks will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.

