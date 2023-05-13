Short Interest in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Declines By 29.9%

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the April 15th total of 382,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SRDX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Surmodics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Surmodics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surmodics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Surmodics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the first quarter worth $1,111,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Surmodics by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics Trading Down 5.1 %

About Surmodics

SRDX traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,031. The firm has a market cap of $271.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.02. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.23.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

