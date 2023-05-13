Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Drops By 50.0%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Suzuki Motor Trading Up 1.7 %
SZKMY traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $145.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.06. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $112.75 and a 1 year high of $153.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.
