Short Interest in Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Rises By 322.2%

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 322.2% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Taikisha Stock Performance
Taikisha has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $24.60.
About Taikisha
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taikisha (TKIAF)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Taikisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taikisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.