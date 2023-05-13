Short Interest in Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Rises By 322.2%

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 322.2% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Taikisha Stock Performance

Taikisha has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

Get Taikisha alerts:

About Taikisha

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.

Receive News & Ratings for Taikisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taikisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.