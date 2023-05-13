Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Grows By 80.0%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

TAIT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,750. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taitron Components in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

