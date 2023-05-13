Short Interest in TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Expands By 100.0%

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.55. 589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $20.92.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following segments: Terminal Operations; Catering Operations; Duty Free Operations; Ground Handling and Bus Operations; and Other. The Terminal Operations segment maintains and manages terminal buildings, the car park and the general aviation terminal.

