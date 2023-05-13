Short Interest in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expands By 13.8%

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 683,400 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 600,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,468,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $72,092,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 876,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,800,000 after purchasing an additional 307,835 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,027,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,798,000 after purchasing an additional 305,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $36,703,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.30. The stock had a trading volume of 302,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,533. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.86%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

