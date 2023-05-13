Short Interest in THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Rises By 83.3%

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,632,700 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the April 15th total of 3,618,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

THG Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THGPF remained flat at C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.62. THG has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$0.69.

Get THG alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of THG from GBX 47 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.63) in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.00.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.