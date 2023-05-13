Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Rises By 55.0%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

THK Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of THKLY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29. THK has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter. THK had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 5.41%. Equities analysts expect that THK will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

THK Company Profile

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

