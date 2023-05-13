Short Interest in TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Rises By 44.0%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the April 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TOD’S Price Performance

Shares of TODGF stock remained flat at $33.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92. TOD’S has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $67.95.

Get TOD'S alerts:

TOD’S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.