Short Interest in Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Drops By 34.5%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,600 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the April 15th total of 561,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Trainline Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TNLIF remained flat at $3.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. Trainline has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded Trainline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trainline from GBX 310 ($3.91) to GBX 285 ($3.60) in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.25.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

