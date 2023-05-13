Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Drops By 16.7%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPRKY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 890 ($11.23) to GBX 1,000 ($12.62) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 820 ($10.35) to GBX 850 ($10.73) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.88) to GBX 1,200 ($15.14) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,041.67.

Travis Perkins stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.3013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is currently 16.65%.

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

