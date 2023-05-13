Short Interest in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Drops By 17.7%

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Unilever Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. Unilever has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Unilever

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

