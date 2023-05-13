Short Interest in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Drops By 17.7%

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Unilever Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Unilever stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. Unilever has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99.
Unilever Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.
About Unilever
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.
