Short Interest in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Declines By 44.4%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Vision Marine Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Vision Marine Technologies Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of VMAR stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.16. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

