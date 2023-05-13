Short Interest in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Declines By 18.4%

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,230,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 19,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $68.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,062 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,042. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

