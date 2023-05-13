Short Interest in Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Declines By 40.0%

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wharf Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WARFY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022. Wharf has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

Wharf Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Wharf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wharf Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wharf from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

