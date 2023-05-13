Short Interest in YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY) Declines By 20.0%

YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded YIT Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get YIT Oyj alerts:

YIT Oyj Price Performance

YITYY remained flat at C$1.20 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.66. YIT Oyj has a fifty-two week low of C$1.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.23.

YIT Oyj Dividend Announcement

About YIT Oyj

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. YIT Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

(Get Rating)

YIT Oyj engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following segments: Housing Finland and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEE); Housing Russia; Business Premises; Infrastructure; Partnership Properties; and Other Items. The Housing Finland & CEE segment constructs and develops apartments and entire residential areas.

