Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Siebert Financial in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Siebert Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Siebert Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siebert Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Siebert Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

