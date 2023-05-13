Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in April

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,881,500 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 4,629,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,703.8 days.
Siemens Healthineers Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SEMHF opened at $63.15 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.94.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
