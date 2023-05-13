Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SILK. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.17. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 10.41.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $324,279.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $324,279.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,263.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,903.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,612 in the last 90 days. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 10,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 420,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 686,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,872,000 after purchasing an additional 235,762 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,530,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

