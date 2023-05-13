SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Cap of $302.06 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000926 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 9% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $302.06 million and $37.48 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025239 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018397 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,849.56 or 1.00015656 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002434 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,471,357 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,214,471,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.24628554 USD and is up 6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $39,535,333.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

