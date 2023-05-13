SingularityNET Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.41 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $299.63 million and approximately $28.41 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00025210 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018360 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,921.00 or 1.00026504 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002428 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,471,357 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,214,471,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.24628554 USD and is up 6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $39,535,333.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

