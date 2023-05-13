Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.69

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and traded as low as $6.56. Sino Land shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 313 shares trading hands.

Sino Land Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41.

Get Sino Land alerts:

Sino Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0841 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.