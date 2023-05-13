SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Holdings Lifted by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,514 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 2.02% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $106,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.40.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 0.4 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.63. The company had a trading volume of 170,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.63 and its 200-day moving average is $133.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

