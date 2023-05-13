SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAFGet Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of SNCAF opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM), Nuclear, Infrastructure Services, Resources, and Infrastructure EPC Projects, and Capital. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services.

