Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Issues Earnings Results

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter. Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 111.29% and a negative net margin of 599.57%.

Society Pass Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPA opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.81. Society Pass has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Society Pass from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of Society Pass

About Society Pass

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Society Pass by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Society Pass by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Society Pass by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Society Pass by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Society Pass by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.