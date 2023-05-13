Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Issues Earnings Results

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter. Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 111.29% and a negative net margin of 599.57%.
Society Pass Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SOPA opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.81. Society Pass has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Society Pass from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.
About Society Pass
Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.
