Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Down 51.6% in April

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. 15,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,247. Sodexo has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38.

Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

