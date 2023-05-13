Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,456,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,581,000 after buying an additional 1,246,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after buying an additional 534,386 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,895,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,189,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,710,000 after buying an additional 292,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

