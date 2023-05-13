Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 6,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,374 shares of company stock worth $27,346,615 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

Shares of BLK opened at $645.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $657.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $695.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

