Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Takes $93,000 Position in VanEck Russia ETF (BATS:RSX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Russia ETF (BATS:RSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Separately, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in VanEck Russia ETF by 17,619.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 64,136 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Russia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS RSX opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63.

