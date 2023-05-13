Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Short Interest Update

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,500 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the April 15th total of 734,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 732,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Soluna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNH remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Friday. 214,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,695. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. Soluna has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $8.85.

Institutional Trading of Soluna

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Soluna by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Soluna by 4,429.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soluna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Soluna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Soluna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. 5.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real-world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

