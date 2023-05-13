Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1353 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from Solvay’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Solvay Stock Performance

SLVYY opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. Solvay has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $12.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Solvay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Solvay has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About Solvay

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

