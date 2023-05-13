Somerville Kurt F Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Somerville Kurt F raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 265.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,882,000 after purchasing an additional 482,717 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,087,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,981,000 after acquiring an additional 141,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,315,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,381,226. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average is $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

