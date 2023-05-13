Sondrel (LON:SND) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $72.53

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 72.53 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 54.25 ($0.68). Sondrel shares last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.70), with a volume of 45,884 shares trading hands.

Sondrel Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £47.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1,090.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.99.

About Sondrel

(Get Rating)

Sondrel (Holdings) plc provides turnkey services for complex integrated circuit designs. It offers system on chip designs for the automotive, AI at the edge, 8K video, smart homes/smart cities, consumer devices, and wearables markets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sondrel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sondrel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.