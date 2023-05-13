Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Down 24.2% in April

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 167,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,947. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.17. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.25.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.05% and a negative return on equity of 81.76%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.
About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.
