Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $66.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SCCO. Barclays lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.29.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCCO opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average of $68.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $39,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,514 shares in the company, valued at $514,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $39,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,514 shares in the company, valued at $514,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $192,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 991,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 6.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 6.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.