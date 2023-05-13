Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 12,290 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $44.93.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.