Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 23,272 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,272 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

