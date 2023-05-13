Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 12,290 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Cowen lowered their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Shares of INTC opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

