Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 28,367 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 147.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.41. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

