Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 55.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,253 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.58. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.