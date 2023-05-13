Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,208 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,707,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $201,458,000 after buying an additional 172,326 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

NYSE COP opened at $99.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

