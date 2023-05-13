Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Unilever by 1,869.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 20.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after acquiring an additional 861,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after acquiring an additional 650,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of UL opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

