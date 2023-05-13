Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

Unilever Announces Dividend

NYSE:UL opened at $54.21 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.